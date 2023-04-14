New York (PIX11) Actor Román Zaragoza is enjoying his time on the popular comedy series ‘Ghosts.’ The show follows a couple who inherent a house in upstate New York. They later find out that the land is haunted with ghosts. After ‘Sam,’ one of the new owners of the house. takes a nasty fall, she gains the ability to see and talk to them.

Román describes his character ‘Sasappis’ as a wise sarcastic old man who is trapped in a young man’s body. He says everyone is like a family on set and called it a fun journey.

‘Ghosts’ airs Thursday nights on CBS at 8:30pm.