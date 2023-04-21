New York (PIX11) ‘Grease’ is the word again as we’re taken back to ‘Rydell High’ in ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.’ The musical series is a prequel taking place four years before the events of the original movie. It follows four outcasts who are tired of being pushed around. They band together to live on their own terms. Actor Maxwell Whittington-Cooper takes on the role of star athlete of ‘Rydell High’ ‘Wally.’

Even though ‘Wally’ has what many people would like in high school, he does have his share of struggles. He is one of the only black kids there. There are trial and tribulations that he goes through. Maxwell shared he can relate to his character because he experienced some of those same struggles growing up. He also admits that he is a huge fan of ‘Grease’ and he felt honored being a part of the universe.

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ is streaming on Paramount+.