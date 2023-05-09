New York (PIX11) Around the age of 9, young actor Jaba Keh knew he had a passion for performing. He first appeared on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘Sesame Street.’ Now, viewers can hear him on the Nick Jr. show ‘Bossy Bear’ as ‘Turtle.’ The series follows the adventures of besties ‘Bossy Bear’ and ‘Turtle’ in their Koreatown.

One of the things Jaba likes about the show is the incorporation of Korean culture. He describes his character ‘Turtle’ as pure-hearted, calm, empathetic, and a problem solver. Keh says it’s a fun show and enjoys working on it.

‘Bossy Bear’ airs Monday – Thursday at 9am on Nick Jr.