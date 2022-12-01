FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — New surveillance video shows the suspects believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

The footage shows two people dressed in all black walking between several cars when one of them, who was wearing a blue facemask and carrying a blue bag, comes running back from behind the vehicles.

Police said the video appears to be the suspects based on the description provided by law enforcement.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the chest, hip, and foot when gunfire broke out on Morris Avenue near East 182nd Street in Fordham at around 9:15 p.m., according to police. He was rushed to the hospital, but could not be saved.

Sources said the incident appeared to be a targeted attack. The teen and his 15-year-old brother were walking down the street when two assailants who had been crouching in wait behind a white car jumped out and opened fire, police sources told PIX11 News.

The victims turned to run, but the 14-year-old was struck, sources said. The brother was not hit in the ambush.

The boys have not been publicly identified as of Thursday morning.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

