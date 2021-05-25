NEW YORK — The Rugrats are back, and they’re looking a little different this time around.

The classic ‘90s hit is making a comeback and the “Rugrats” series features rich, colorful CG-animation and follows some of our favorite babies — Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Angelica and Susie as they explore the world and beyond from their imaginative point of view.

PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe was joined by the talent behind some of those loveable animated characters, E.G Daily, voice of “Tommy Pickles” and Cheryl Chase, voice of “Angelica Pickles,” and they shared their excitement to bring the show to a new audience, what changes viewers might see and what we can expect.

Tune in to watch the new “Rugrats” series, which premieres Thursday on Paramount+. Six episodes will be available to stream on premiere day and more episodes will drop later this year.