New York (PIX11) Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner are taking audiences on a wild ride with the romantic tale ‘Beautiful Disaster.’ It follows college student ‘Abby,’ who wants to focus on college, but things change when she meets fighter and campus playboy ‘Travis Maddox.’ They make a bet that ‘Abby’ loses and has to live with ‘Travis’ for a month.

Dylan believes that ‘Beautiful Disaster’ makes a fun romance that people can enjoy. Virginia feels her character ‘Abby’ is very relatable especially since she has walls up and is afraid to love. Sprouse also trained hard for the role and was on a strict diet.

‘Beautiful Disaster’ is available now on VOD.