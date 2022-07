“Bridgerton” has shown us that there’s an audience for period dramas and they can be as diverse as the cast. “Mr. Malcolm’s List” is no different. Starring some of the UK’s most critically acclaimed actors, the feature film definitely delivers a mix of drama, plot twists, schemes, romance, and humor.

“Malcolm’s List” hits theaters July 1 and will be available On Demand or to rent/buy on all major platforms on July 21.