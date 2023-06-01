New York (PIX11) After four years, New York native and Grammy nominated singer Emily King releases a new album for fans. ‘Special Occasions’ features eleven new tracks. She felt it was now or never with the album.

King had a feeling that it was time to get back on the road. She is currently on tour with her band. She will be performing at Terminal 5 in NYC on May 31, 2023 at 8pm. For tickets and information visit www.terminal5nyc.com.

‘Special Occasions’ is available now on all music streaming platforms.