New York (PIX11) Singer Loren Allred continues to amaze audiences with her powerful vocals. After failing to make it on ‘American Idol,’ Loren redeemed herself years later receiving the coveted golden buzzer on ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ Her dream came true when she became the voice of one of the main characters in ‘The Greatest Showman.’

Allred has a new EP and single for people to check out called ‘I Hear Your Voice.’ The song is in honor of her grandmother who passed away. It is available on all streaming platforms.

She performs ‘I Hear Your Voice’ for PIX11.