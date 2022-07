Life is good when you have a hit TV series and a new album releasing in the same week. Page Kennedy returns as ‘Duck’ on Netflix’s popular comedy ‘The Upshaws’ which stars Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields, and Mike Epps.

Kennedy, who is also a music artist, has a new album “Front Page” which he says is about coming home and his beloved hometown of Chicago.

The actor and rapper will soon be back on the big screen — sharing that he just finished shooting the sequel to ‘The Meg’ in Thailand.