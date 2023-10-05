New York (PIX11) Solving the Rubik’s Cube is a feat in itself. However, completing it in a matter of seconds is just genius. New Jersey’s very own Dana Yi doesn’t need much time which is probably why she was invited to compete at the world’s largest speedcubing event in South Korea. Yi picked up a Rubik’s cube for the first time when she was 8 years old.

The Rubik’s WCA World Championship was a fun experience for her. There were around 1400 people competing.

Before Dana leaves, she shows Dan and Hazel how to solve the Rubik’s Cube.