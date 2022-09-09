NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Many high school students in New Jersey see their teachers as their heroes, even after they graduate.

One of them is Andres Diaz, an English teacher at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey. His former student, Omar Lisojo, nominated him for an award and recognition from the nonprofit Honored.

Diaz is one of seven teachers who received a $5,000 prize for the work he is doing inside the classroom. Diaz and Lisojo joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the award and Diaz’s impact on his students.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.