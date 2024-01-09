NEW YORK (PIX11) – New Jersey is under both a flood watch and high wind warning just two days after the state was slammed with snow.

Drenching rains and strong wind are expected to impact New Jersey, according to PIX11 meteorologists. The state could get anywhere from 2-4 inches of rain, meteorologists said.

One inch of rain is equivalent to 13 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The snowpack in the towns north and west of the city already have saturated ground, which could lead to excessive runoff, according to meteorologists.

Many in New Jersey are preparing for another round of flooding. Some residents said they’ve been dealing with flooding problems since before Christmas.

“I set up two barriers and I put a sub pump in between the two. And you just maintain the sub pump to try and keep the river back,” said resident Jim Simonsen.

High-water vehicles and rescue boats are on standby in many towns. Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency that will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He warned tens of thousands could be without power and that there could be flash flooding on streets and river flooding in homes.

Showers are expected to begin around 11 a.m., although meteorologists said we can’t rule out a few sprinkles with flakes in the north and west. Rain becomes moderate to heavy by the start of the evening commute.