New HBO Max series ‘Take Out with Lisa Ling’ looks at spectrum of Asian food, culture across U.S.

Take Out with Lisa Ling is a new show on HBO Max that serves up a wide variety Asian food as an appetizer, setting up a main course that includes deep and personal discussions about Asian American history, immigration and culture across the United States. Take Out highlights an assortment of Asian American restaurants in six cities across the country, including right here in New York.  

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with journalist Lisa Ling about her new show and what inspired the idea of telling stories of the Asian American experience through the spectrum of different foods. 

You can check out Take Out with Lisa Ling right now on HBO Max. 

