New York (PIX11) Food Network’s latest competition series takes us to Italy. Ten rising chefs all living together in a villa compete in various challenges. Each episode someone gets eliminated and the last chef standing gets an immersive culinary education training with master chefs all across Italy.

Chefs Corey Becker and Matt Wasson, who have always had a passion for cooking since they were young, are enjoying the competition. ‘Ciao House’ is all about adaptability says the chefs. They also learned a lot from Chef Alex Guarnaschelli who is one of the hosts and judges. They say at times Chef Alex came across as intimidating but was an incredible mentor.

‘Ciao House’ airs on Food Network on Sunday nights and streams on Discovery+ the same day.