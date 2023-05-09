New York (PIX11) Movies, tv shows, and non-stop laughs weren’t the only things left behind by legendary actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried. The entertainment icon with the unique voice passed away in 2022. His art lives on thanks to his daughter Lily Gottfried who shares his story in a in a short film ‘The Hidden Talent of Gilbert Gottfried.’

After her father passed away, the student filmmaker put the project in motion. She wanted his fans to know that he was much more than an actor and comedian. Working on this film was therapeutic for her.

‘The Hidden Talent of Gilbert Gottfried’ will be shown at the 2023 Fieldston Film Festival Sunday May 7th, 2023.