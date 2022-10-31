NEW YORK (PIX11) — Now that FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh has become the department’s first female commissioner, she has big plans for her new role.

Kavanagh said diversity, innovation, and technology are the key priorities she wants to implement in the department. She has already been working on a recruitment campaign that has seen the most diverse applicant pool in FDNY history, including graduating the largest group of women in nearly three decades.

“Technology is something I’ve always been really passionate about, especially to the extent that it can help our members be safe in the field,” she said.

Community outreach and talking about fire safety are also on the new commissioner’s agenda, she said.

Kavanagh was sworn in Thursday after serving as interim commissioner since Daniel Nigro retired in February.

Watch Kavanagh’s full interview on PIX11 Morning News in the video above.