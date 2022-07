This fall Judge Greg Mathis will embark on the 24th season of his show “Judge Mathis.” His time in the spotlight has earned him an Emmy Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Now, his entire family is coming to the small screen with the E! docuseries “Mathis Family Matters.” With his four adult children back at home, viewers get to see how this family comes together to navigate life. New episodes air on Sundays.