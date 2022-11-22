‘Santa Camp’ is the new documentary film from director and producer Nick Sweeney (FX’s AKA Jane Roe) and Emmy-winning and BAFTA-nominated producer Stacey Reiss (The Andy Warhol Diaries, The Eagle Huntress). The film brings viewers to the annual summer camp organized by the New England Santa Society, which is comprised of over one hundred professional Christmas performers.

To try and tackle Santa’s diversity problem, the camp enlists a Black Santa named Chris from Arkansas, a Santa with a disability named Fin from Vermont, and a transgender Santa named Levi from Illinois.

Chris along with director Nick Sweeney join the PIX11 News ahead of DOC NYC, America’s largest documentary film festival. ‘Santa Camp’ will premiere on HBO Max on November 17, 2022.