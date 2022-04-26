NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe died from an overdose in 1962 and not from homicide, according to investigative reporter Anthony Summers.

Summers’ work is featured in a new Netflix documentary called “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.” He, along with the documentary’s director and producer, Emma Cooper, appeared on the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the project.

The upcoming picture explores the link of Monroe’s overdose to her recent breakup with then-U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy.

Cooper said she spent three years working on it, sifting through an enormous amount of material. The material included clips of the bombshell actress talking and performing, news video material and more than 600 audio cassette tapes that Summers made when researching for his 1985 book on Monroe, which was updated in 2012.

Summers said this documentary allowed him to identify more people by name who were involved with Monroe since they have now passed away. It also presented evidence that Marilyn Monroe was initially transported in an ambulance to a hospital in a comatose condition and apparently died en route. Her body was apparently returned to her home, where it was found in bed.

The documentary is set to debut on Netflix on April 27.