NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises.

Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can expect.

The three-part, six-hour series directed and produced by Botstein, Ken Burns and Lynn Novick is set to air on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on PBS.

