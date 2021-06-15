New documentary brings Tulsa race massacre to the forefront

NEW YORK — It has been 100 years since a Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma was intentionally burned to the ground, killing hundreds of residents.

A new documentary, “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” is bringing those events into the forefront.

Dawn Porter, the filmmaker behind the feature, spoke with PIX11 News about what it was like working on the documentary and why it’s important to tell these stories.

“Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” premieres Friday on National Geographic, and is available to stream on Hulu the same day.