NEW YORK (PIX11) – Health officials are sounding the alarm about a new COVID-19 variant that has popped up in the city.

The new COVID-19 strain, BA.2.86, has been found in city sewage. It’s the same strain that’s been spreading across the U.S.

The city’s health commissioner said while the new variant hasn’t been detected in any residents yet, the risk still exists. The state also said that COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise.

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in New York, health officials said, and they’re encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the updated vaccine when it becomes available next month.

Officials are investigating to see if the new variant is more dangerous than previous ones.