New York (PIX11) With over 4.3 million views on YouTube, comedian Ari Shaffir’s comedy special ‘Jew’ is bringing laughs to fans all over the world. The showcase features jokes and stories about his life as a Jew. Initially, Shaffir thought he would receive some backlash the Jewis Community, but was pleasantly surprised.

The set design from the special is also impressive. Ari shares how the set designer used 6,000 candles to illuminate the stage.

Ari Shaffir also has a comedy podcast available on YouTube called ‘Skeptic Tank’. He will play the Beacon Theater in New York City in March.