New “Chocobar Cortés” Restaurant & Cafe opens in the Bronx

From the Caribbean to the Bronx, there’s a new hot spot in the city making things there a whole lot sweeter.  Chocolate Cortés, the famous Puerto Rican chocolate maker, opened its first brick and mortar restaurant and café in the mainland U.S., Chocobar Cortés, right in the heart of Mott Haven!  

PIX11’s Marysol Castro checked it out to see what tasty treats folks there can try out just in time for the holidays. Carlos Cortés, The Executive Director of Chocolate Cortés, talked to Marysol about the history of the 92-year old family run business, why The Bronx was the perfect choice for the restaurant, and their special collaboration with Puerto Rican superhero, La Borinqueña.

