New book which will inspire kids to make their own money

THE BRONX, N.Y. — An inmate at the Rikers Island jail complex got away from guards and spent about a half-hour on the roof of a building Tuesday evening, officials told PIX11 News on Wednesday.

Two Department of Correction officers were escorting the man around 7:15 p.m. when he ran off, climbed a fence and accessed the roof at the Anna M. Kross Center facility, according to DOC.