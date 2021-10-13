Every Wednesday we talk about your money. Today we want to encourage the kids out there to make their own money, and Danny Dollar is just the character to inspire them.
Danny Dollars is the main character in a new book, “Make your own Money,” which is a resource for financial advice and entrepreneurship.
Joining us is the author of this book and inspiration for so many kids to make money, Ty Allan Jackson.
New book which will inspire kids to make their own money
Every Wednesday we talk about your money. Today we want to encourage the kids out there to make their own money, and Danny Dollar is just the character to inspire them.