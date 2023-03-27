NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new book details what a hot-button issue NYPD misconduct and police reform was during former Mayor Bill de Balsio’s administration.

In his book, “The Secret Files: Bill De Blasio, The NYPD, and The Broken Promises of Police Reform,” Michael Hayes takes readers inside decades of police corruption and controversial laws, chronicling the stories of the families and activists who have had enough.

Since Eric Garner’s death in police custody and the assassination of two officers in 2014, Hayes said not much progress was made during de Blasio’s tenure when it came to curbing police misconduct and repairing police-community relationships.

De Blasio could not be reached for comment.

