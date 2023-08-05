New York (PIX11) ‘Unleash for Love’ is an Audible series that may change the way you search for love. Actress, producer, and TV host Alesha Renee is behind the series along with executive producers Kevin Hart and Charlamagne tha God. The series follows ‘Alesha’ who takes control of her own destiny refusing to leave her life up to chance. She creates a reality tv show ‘Unleash for Love’ aimed to discover real love and take her career to the next level. ‘Alesha’ will be joined by her friends ‘Melissa’ and ‘Candi’ played by actresses Pretty Vee and Logan Browning.

Renee got to use some real life experiences in the dramedy series but did not use real names. She feels that by the ending of the show the listeners will be able to resonate with the message.

All episodes of ‘Unleash for Love’ are available on Audible.