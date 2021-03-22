New app ‘Astoria Eats’ provides support local businesses

NEW YORK — During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, local eateries were forced to pivot to take out and delivery options only.

With that, several businesses were hit with high fees from third-party apps like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash. 

To help change that, one new platform is providing a local, cost-effective alternative to help restaurants keep more of their profits back into their pockets. 

Partner of “Astoria Eats” and the “Culinary King of Queens” Joe DiStefano spoke to PIX11 News about the app and what customers can expect to see. 

