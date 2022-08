Season two of the popular Netflix series “Never Have I Ever” introduced “Aneesa” played by actress Megan Suri. Her character is the ultimate cool girl who everyone loves – guys, girls, teachers, parents. Megan says its very different from who she is. However, she enjoys playing the character and getting to work with the talented cast. For season three, their will be some interesting storylines for her character.

“Never Have I Ever” returns for season three on Friday, August 12, 2022 on Netflix