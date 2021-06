NEW YORK — The Sheppard family is right on track for success.

Five years ago, three sisters from Brooklyn gained popularity when they competed in the AAU Junior Olympics and were named Sports Illustrated Kids of the Year. At the time, they were homeless.

Now, their story is being told in a new documentary “Sisters on Track.”

One of the people who has encouraged them, coach Jean Bell, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about their journey.

You can watch “Sisters on Track” now on Netflix.