NEW YORK (PIX11) – Children in New York City public schools went back to class for their first day Thursday, but many families are worried they won’t be able to get to school on Monday as drivers could be going on strike.

The Department of Education previously warned parents that a strike could impact roughly 80,000 students across 4,400 routes in the five boroughs. About 16% of school children in the city ride the bus to school, education officials said.

There were a total of 683 bus incidents on the first day of school, ranging from traffic delays to flat tires, officials said.

Drivers and workers have argued they need a new contract and higher wages. A local chief of staff for the Amalgamated Transit Union previously told PIX11, “for now, routes will be serviced and negotiations are ongoing, but time is running out.”

The union, which represents about half of the school bus drivers, posted on social media that “despite the challenges we are currently facing, today was just like any other first day of school… we met with Mayor Adams, his team and the Commissioner of Labor. Negotiations are ongoing.”

The New York City Department of Education previously said a plan has been put in place to issue MetroCards and car service reimbursements for eligible students.