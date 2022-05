Acting has been a dream of basketball great John Salley since he was a child. Height and talent, steered him in the direction of the NBA. However, he’s been building up his showbiz resume for some time. Now, he’s set to star in his first musical ‘Sneakerella.’ The movie, which is a twist on the classic Cinderella, premieres on Disney+ May 13.

