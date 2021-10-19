The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our lives over the last year and a half, and not everyone feels exactly the same about many of those changes.

Whether it’s vaccines or mask mandates, people are finding themselves in situations where they might face a tough conversation about the pandemic with a friend or relative who share a different view.

Certified life coach and confidence expert Andrea Owen chatted with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to share tome tips on how to navigate these conversations.