New York (PIX11) Naturi Naughton-Lewis has been a superstar in the entertainment world for many years. This holiday season she adds another movie to her catalog. She will star in ‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas.’

The ‘Power’ actress was excited to be a part of the film she found out that the iconic gospel singer Kirk Franklin was behind. She pointed out everyone in the cast is talented. One of her favorite parts from doing this movie was her being able to sing in it. She was also the executive producer which is something she always wanted to do.

The movie follows her character who is a widow and her daughter that is going through a rough time in their relationship following the death of her husband. They are traveling for the holidays and get caught in a blizzard which leaves them snowbound at a church. They meet a pastor who helps them reconnect. Naturi loves that the film addresses real issues.

‘Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas’ will be on Lifetime, December 10th at 8pm.