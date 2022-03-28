Spring is here and while the trees remain bare, some have been releasing pollen well ahead of schedule and as a result, allergy season is starting early.

So today we want to help you avoid the sniffles, sneezing and itchy eyes.

Master Herbalist, Sara Chana Silverstein is showing us natural remedies for us that include 3 herbs, Quercetin, Nettles, and Chaga Mushrooms.

If you’d like more tips using herbal remedies and aromatherapy, pick up Sara’s book “Moodtopia.”

