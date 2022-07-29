NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning kicks off Friday at the Solberg Airport in Readington Township.

The popular annual event features balloon rides, music, and family entertainment, according to the festival’s website.

One of the main attractions is the human cannonball. The festival gates open at 1 p.m. Friday and at 6 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

PIX11’s Kirstin Cole got a sneak peek into how the cannonball magic is made on the PIX11 Morning News Show.

