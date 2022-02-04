National Wear Red Day: Doctor talks heart disease in women

Friday, Feb. 4 is National Wear Red Day, which is a signature initiative of the American Heart Association.

The movement aims to raise awareness on heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

Dr. Rachel-Maria Brown Talaska, director of inpatient cardiac services at Lenox Hill Hospital, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about how heart disease affects women differently from men.

Plus, what are the factors that increase a woman’s risk for heart diseases, the signs and symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, and more.