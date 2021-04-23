NEW YORK — More than 5,000 volunteers in our area help the Red Cross of Greater New York respond to disasters from New York City to Long Island to Rockland County.

Without these friends and neighbors, Red Cross would not be able to aid communities in their hour of need.

As we celebrate National Volunteer Week, we learn more about what they can do and how you can also answer the call.

Mary Barneby, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross in Greater New York and volunteer Dough McNally spoke to PIX11 News about what it takes to be a volunteer and what skills are needed to volunteer.

Visit the Red Cross website to view different volunteer opportunities.