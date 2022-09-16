NEW YORK (PIX11) — Around 10,000 New Yorkers are living with sickle cell disease, according to data from the state.

The disease can cause pain and other serious complications, such as infection and stroke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parker Todd, 17, has been living with the disease since birth.

“Every day is unpredictable,” Todd said. “One minute, I could be hanging out with friends, and the next minute, I’m in the hospital.”

Todd, along with Ginger Davis from the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patient’s Network, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the disease as National Sickle Cell Awareness Month continues. Davis also invited New Yorkers to come out to the 24th Annual SCTPN Walk Bike Run event, being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Central Park.

