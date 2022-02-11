National Parks to visit this winter

In need of some adventure and beautiful views?
Jennifer Broome, travel journalist and adventurer, spoke with PIX11 about the best national parks to visit during the winter months.
To learn more about Jennifer’s travels, visit sweptawaytoday.com.
by: Hazel Sanchez, Allie JasinskiPosted: / Updated:
In need of some adventure and beautiful views?
Jennifer Broome, travel journalist and adventurer, spoke with PIX11 about the best national parks to visit during the winter months.
To learn more about Jennifer’s travels, visit sweptawaytoday.com.