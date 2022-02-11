National Parks to visit this winter

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

In need of some adventure and beautiful views?

Jennifer Broome, travel journalist and adventurer, spoke with PIX11 about the best national parks to visit during the winter months.

To learn more about Jennifer’s travels, visit sweptawaytoday.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

National Parks to visit this winter

Make your own strawberry truffles for Valentine's Day

Disney exhibit on history of jazz opens at Harlem museum

Anthony Veneziale talks Freestyle Love Supreme's tour, new platform FLS+

Veteran NFL referee on what it's like to officiate a Super Bowl

New pandemic normal: Are states easing COVID restrictions too soon?

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss