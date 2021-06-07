National Jazz Museum celebrates ‘Roots & Routes’ of music

NEW YORK — The roots of jazz can be traced from Africa through the Caribbean and then right here to New York City.

That journey will be celebrated Tuesday night at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.

Christian McBride, a seven-time Grammy Award-winning musician and the artistic director of the National Jazz Museum, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the Roots & Routes Gala Series.

The museum’s gala will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

You can find more information about the event and the National Jazz Museum on the museum’s website.