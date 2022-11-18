NEW YORK (PIX11) — November is National Adoption Month, and Pat O’Brien of the Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition joined PIX11 News on Friday to discuss the process.

“The first step is learning about adoption, understanding the needs of the children and their families. You want to go to an agency or an organization that can provide you information, like affcny.org, because we want people to learn,” said O’Brien, the group’s executive director. “We want you to understand a variety of things that people don’t think about until they come forward for adoption, because there’s a lot of really good information to learn that will make everybody who becomes an adoptive parent a better parent.”

To mark the month, the group is also hosting its first online auction to benefit its operations.

