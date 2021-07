NEW YORK — It’s going down this Fourth of July at Coney Island — it’s the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest!

As usual, the competition will be fierce, but contenders and champions Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the competition and how they prepare for the contest.

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest airs live at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN-3 on Sunday.