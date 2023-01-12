NEW YORK (PIX11) — Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party called for Rep. George Santos to resign from office on Wednesday over his fabrications about his career and personal life.

Nassau County GOP officials said constituent calls in Santos’ district will be redirected to Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, and that Santos has been cut off from the party. However, Santos is refusing to resign despite losing his party’s support in New York.

Joseph Cairo, the chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to discuss Santos’ refusal to resign.