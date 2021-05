The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is helping celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a series of special performances.

Founder and Director Nai-Ni Chen spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the upcoming shows and how people can watch them.

Plus, Chen shares why she started the dance company back in 1988 and why it’s still so important to have a group like this in the world of dance and entertainment.

Head to NaiNiChen.org for their full schedule and to get tickets.