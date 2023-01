NEW YORK (PIX11) Nafessa Williams brings dimension to the role of Robyn Crawford in the biopic ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.’ Williams did her research and put watching every Crawford interview she could find. Nafessa is best known for the role of ‘Thunder’ in the hit CW super hero series ‘Black Lightning.’

‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ hits theaters on December 23, 2023.