New York (PIX11) In celebration of the 50th anniversary of ‘The Exorcist’, ‘Exorcistic’ comes just in time for the Halloween season. The musical parody was a hit in Los Angeles and is now in the Big Apple. Cast members Michael Shaw Fisher, Emma Hunton, and Leigh Wulff are behind the project.

The rock musical parody follows a theater company that decides to do a parody of ‘The Exorcist’ and ends up going off the deep end. Emma Hunton, who plays the lead in the play, expresses that the show was different for her and had a great time with the cast. They feel the show takes over the space and is a lot of fun.

‘Exorcistic’ runs through October 23, 2023. For tickets and information visit Eventbrite.com. The cast also gave PIX11 a taste of what to expect with a performance.