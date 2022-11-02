New York (PIX11) Rising star, singer and actress Madison Taylor Baez continues to shine bright and make a mark in Hollywood. She amazed the world on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with her incredible voice at only 11 years old. She also received the ‘Golden Buzzer’.

Madison played ‘Young Selena’ on ‘Selena: The Series’. Now, the young talent has role on the new Showtime series ‘Let The Right One In’. The show follows her character ‘Eleanor’ after she is turned into a vampire.

New episodes are available on Showtime every Sunday night at 10 pm