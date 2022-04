Comedian, actor, director, writer, producer, entrepreneur. Those are just a few of the jobs Rafinha “Rafi” Bastos has taken on. The former journalist is dominating comedy on a global scale with more than 250 million views on Youtube and running Latin America’s largest and busiest comedy club which is located in Brazil.

Rafi will join fellow comedian Mauricio Meirelles at Carolines on Broadway on Wednesday, April 27 at 7pm. For additional info and tickets, check out www.carolines.com.